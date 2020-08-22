Left Menu
Vigilance Department arrests revenue Patwari in Punjab for disproportionate assets

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested a revenue Patwari for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets by misusing his official position.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested a revenue Patwari for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets by misusing his official position. According to the vigilance bureau, the accused has been identified as Harish Kumar who was posted at Sujanpur (Now Raipur), Pathankot district.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said a corruption case has been registered against the accused Patwari. "During the investigation, it was found that Harish Kumar has accumulated money more than the known sources of his actual income through illegal ways and his spending was more than his earning," the spokesperson said.

He stated that during the check period from April 1, 2012 to March 31, 2017, it was found that accused received amount of Rs 52,02,134 but spent to the tune of Rs 1,09,94,467 which manifest that he had spent more money than actual receipts equal to the amount of Rs 57,92,333. Thus, it clearly depicts that he earned this money through corrupt ways and spent more than his collected income or receipts. The spokesperson further informed that a case under different sections of prevention of corruption act has been registered against him at VB Police Station, Amritsar and further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

