Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAG report on defence offset performance to be tabled during the next Parliament session

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Defence Offset Performance will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:53 IST
CAG report on defence offset performance to be tabled during the next Parliament session
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Defence Offset Performance will be tabled in the next session of Parliament. The CAG report was scheduled to be tabled in Parliament during the budget session 2020 but this could not be done due to COVID-19.

"The C&AG Report No 20 of 2019...Defence Offset Performance was scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament during budget session (2020). The session ended before date due to COVID. Now the report will be placed in the next session. The contents will be known only after that," Sitharaman Tweeted. She said that the first Rafale was handed over to India in October 2019.

There is a year-wise phasing of how much offset obligation the companies/OEMs have to fulfill. MoD informs me that claims of such obligations being fulfilled are coming in, she added. Notably, India had signed a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016, for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.Last month, the five Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the IAF.

The jets were given a customary water salute upon their arrival at the airbase, some 220-km from the India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 75,537, death toll mounts to 399

Odishas COVID-19 tally rose to 75,537 on Saturday with the detection of 2,819 fresh infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 399, a health official said. Three fresh fatalities were registered in Cuttack, ...

BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

BSF personnel seized 600 kg of Hilsa fish during river patrolling at Fazipada in West Bengals Murshidabad district along the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday. The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during th...

'Ignore' Trump, Pelosi says, as House debates postal funds

The House is meeting for a rare Saturday session over mail delivery disruptions, poised to approve legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send USD 25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020