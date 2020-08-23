No. 2 U.S. diplomat Biegun will visit Russia, Lithuania amid Belarus crisis

No. 2 U.S. diplomat Biegun will visit Russia, Lithuania amid Belarus crisisReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:27 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Lithuania, Russia and Ukraine on Aug. 24-27 to meet senior government leaders to discuss regional issues, the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.
Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Biegun would travel to the region for talks on Belarus, sources said, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country's election crisis that averts Russian intervention.
The State Department statement made no mention of Belarus.
