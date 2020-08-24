Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Indore reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 11,408

Indore on Sunday reported 247 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 11,408 said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 06:36 IST
MP: Indore reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 11,408
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indore on Sunday reported 247 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 11,408 said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, a total of 160 persons were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 7,874.

The total number of deaths in Indore stood at 364. There are 3,170 active cases in the district, and 5,970 people are under institutional quarantine.

According to the state health department, there are 53,129 COVID-19 cases including 11,510 active,40,390 recovered and 1,229 deaths. The COVID19 case tally in the country rose to 30,44,941 on Sunday including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated cases 56,706 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as investors pin hopes on coronavirus treatment

Asian shares advanced for a second straight session on Monday, underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option. The announcement ...

How possible successors stack up if Japan PM Abe resigns

Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday, as concerns grew over his ability to continue in his post, because of health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.If Abe is incapacita...

First Person: Pakistan health worker commits to polio fight, despite COVID fears

UNICEF has restarted vaccination campaigns in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries in the world where polio is endemic, following a hiatus imposed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restart has been accompanied by new g...

FOREX-Dollar bides time as traders look to economic data, Jackson Hole

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to more data for a gauge on the health of the global economy and the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020