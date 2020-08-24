Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merger of BSP MLAs with Cong: Raj HC asks speaker to hear complaint filed by BJP MLA

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:36 IST
Merger of BSP MLAs with Cong: Raj HC asks speaker to hear complaint filed by BJP MLA
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday disposed of a writ application filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and asked the assembly speaker to hear the complaint filed by the saffron party legislator

The court asked the speaker to decide the matter on merit within three months "The court disposed Madan Dilawar's writ petition and has asked the assembly speaker to conduct hearing in the complaint filed on March 16 and decide the matter on merit within three months," a counsel for the speaker said. Dilawar had challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with the Congress. Further details of the court order are awaited.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts

China has several novel coronavirus vaccine candidates in the late stage of development. Below is a summary of its efforts to develop vaccines.HOW MANY CHINESE VACCINES ARE IN PHASE 3 Four of the worlds seven vaccines that are in the third ...

Kerala Assembly passes "unanimous resolution" against leasing of Trivandrum airport

The Kerala Assembly Monday passed a unanimous resolution demanding the withdrawal of Union Cabinets decision to lease out the international airport here to Adani Enterprises Ltd. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said t...

Water level of Yamuna river rises in Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna river has risen and was recorded at 204.38 metres at the Old Railway Bridge here after more than 5,800 cusec water was discharged from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryanas Yamunanagar district, officials said on...

Average salary increment falls to 3.6 pc this fiscal, says survey

Companies doled out an average salary increment of 3.6 per cent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 per cent in the previous financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey. The survey by leading consultancy Deloitte T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020