Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MLA moves no-confidence motion against Kerala govt, alleges 'gold smuggling mafia' used CMO to run operations

Congress MLA VD Satheesan on Monday alleged that the "gold smuggling mafia" used Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to run their operations in the state while moving a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:55 IST
Congress MLA moves no-confidence motion against Kerala govt, alleges 'gold smuggling mafia' used CMO to run operations
Congress MLA VD Satheesan moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala Assembly on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA VD Satheesan on Monday alleged that the "gold smuggling mafia" used Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to run their operations in the state while moving a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. "The gold smuggling mafia targeted the Kerala Chief Minister's office and they were able to use M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister as per their plan. One accused in gold smuggling was given a backdoor appointment in the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala CM. But he says he didn't know anything about it," Satheesan alleged.

He also alleged that there is huge corruption in Life Mission project. "It is not Rs 4.5 crores corruption in Rs 20 crores project. But as commissions and others there is a corruption of 46 per cent of the total project outlay," he said. Satheesan further alleged that Minister KT Jaleel had openly flouted established norms by distributing kits from the foreign consulate.

The gold smuggling matter came to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala CMO was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency in connection with the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Assembly session to begin next month

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin next month with all COVID-19 safety norms in place, a senior government official said on Monday. The state government has sent a proposal for resuming the Assembly either from the first or th...

Vitally important to get children back to school: UK PM appeals to parents

It is vitally important to get children back into schools after the lengthy COVID-19 lockdown as being kept away from classrooms for a longer period would be far more damaging than the deadly virus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a...

Belarus detains two members of opposition council

Two members of the Belarusian oppositions coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.The detained people were Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. It was n...

Covid-19: Bengaluru sees sharpest decline in revenue per available room

Bengaluru has seen the sharpest decline inRevenue Per Available Room RevPAR among major Indian cities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to global property consultant JLL. JLLsIndia Hotel Recovery Guide- Bengaluru, released on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020