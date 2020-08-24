Left Menu
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 21 new cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,022, the state's health department said.

24-08-2020
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh
Reprsentative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 21 new cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,022, the state's health department said. According to it, currently, there are 1,485 active cases, while 3,461 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 27 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

"21 new COVID19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 5,022 including 1,485 active cases, 3,461 recovered cases & 27 deaths so far," it said. Across the country there are a total of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry. (ANI)

