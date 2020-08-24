Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates. "The United States has a legal requirement with respect to the qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.