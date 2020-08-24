Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST
Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates. "The United States has a legal requirement with respect to the qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...

Adani Group in talks to buy out GVK in Mumbai Airport

Billionaire Gautam Adanis Adani Group is in talks to buy out GVK and some of its partners in the Mumbai Airport as it aims to become the countrys biggest private airport operator. Adani Group is in talks to acquire a 50.5 per cent stake hel...

Offices of Mozambican opposition newspaper burned in arson

The premises of one of Mozambiques leading opposition newspapers, the weekly Canal de Mozambique and the daily CanalMoz, were attacked with petrol bombs and burned, the newspapers editor Matias Guente confirmed Monday. The office and its eq...

Mahindra Truck & Bus equips BS-VI compliant CVs with telematics solution iMAXX

Mahindra Truck and Bus MTB has equipped its BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles CVs range with new telematics solution Mahindra iMAXX to provide insights on vehicle health and performance, the company said on Monday. The new telematics solu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020