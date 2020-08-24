Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates. "The United States has a legal requirement with respect to the qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.
ALSO READ
Amid tensions with China, armed forces push case for arming Israeli drone fleet with laser-guided bombs, missiles
Israeli jeweler makes USD 1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery
Pandemic poses fresh challenges for vulnerable migrant workers in Middle East