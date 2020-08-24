Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre, RBI response on plea alleging guidelines violation by Google Pay

The plea sought direction to the RBI to take appropriate punitive action against the NPCI and revoke its authorisation to operate and regulate the UPI payment system, on account of risking customer payments data, its failure to audit Google India Digital Service Pvt Ltd and take any steps against it despite its acts of flagrant and serious non-compliance of applicable laws. It said Google pay by way of "Combined Google Pay Terms" is openly sharing it with its own group companies as well third parties and is also monetising the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:38 IST
HC seeks Centre, RBI response on plea alleging guidelines violation by Google Pay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a plea seeking action against 'Google Pay' for allegedly violating the central bank's guidelines related to data localisation, storage and sharing norms. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the authorities and also Google India Digital Service Pvt Ltd on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on September 24.

The petition sought direction to Google India Digital Service to give an undertaking to not store data on its app under UPI ecosystem and further not to share it with any third party, including its holding or parent company. Petitioner and advocate Abhishek Sharma sought direction to the company not to share any data from UPI switch with any other party.

The plea further sought to direct the RBI to take action and impose penalty on the company for its alleged serious violations of applicable laws. "Respondent number. 3 (Google India) launched, 'Tez', a mobile payments service targeted at users in India which later folded into the new 'Google Pay' app . 'Google pay' is a third party app which facilitates payment in the UPI ecosystem and is able to do the same by partnering with various PSP/acquirer banks," the plea said.

"Further, 'Google Pay' is regulated by respondent number 2 (National Payment Corporation of India) which is responsible for granting permission to Payment Service Provider (PSP) as Banks and to Third Party Apps (TPAs) to operate under the UPI network," it said. The plea claimed that the company was storing personal sensitive data in contravention of UPI procedural guidelines of October 2019, which allows such data to be stored only by PSP bank systems and not by any third party application.

However, 'Google Pay' being a third party application, despite strong mandate against storing personal sensitive data, is storing the same in utter disregard to the binding UPI procedural guidelines. The plea sought direction to the RBI to take appropriate punitive action against the NPCI and revoke its authorisation to operate and regulate the UPI payment system, on account of risking customer payments data, its failure to audit Google India Digital Service Pvt Ltd and take any steps against it despite its acts of flagrant and serious non-compliance of applicable laws.

It said Google pay by way of "Combined Google Pay Terms" is openly sharing it with its own group companies as well third parties and is also monetising the same. The plea also claimed that Google India Digital Service pvt Ltd, vide its product 'Google Pay', seeks to access the location of the users in the name of security and uses the same to gain revenue from offering highly targeted or personalised advertising opportunities to advertisers.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

In an avant garde move, Berlinale festival directors on Monday announced the 2021 edition of the movie gala will be merging the performance awards, paving the way for a gender neutral category. Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, direct...

World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning; New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says GermanyGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...

Rahul attacks govt over alleged rise in unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over alleged rise in unemploymentIn a tweet, he also tagged a media report which claimed that about seven lakh people registered for employment in a week on a government portal,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020