Putin, Lukashenko discussed Belarus crisis on phone - Belarus state media
The Belarusian state-run agency also reported the two leaders had agreed that Belarusians would take part in Phase Three trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine. Belarus would be the first foreign country to receive deliveries of the vaccine, Belta added.Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:31 IST
Russian President Vladmir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke by telephone on Monday and discussed the situation in Belarus, the Belta news agency reported. The Belarusian state-run agency also reported the two leaders had agreed that Belarusians would take part in Phase Three trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine.
Belarus would be the first foreign country to receive deliveries of the vaccine, Belta added. Russia is a close ally of Belarus where Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge of his 26-year rule, amid protests over a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Russian
- Belarusian
- Belta
- Belarusians
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Official results hand Belarusian leader Lukashenko re-election victory, opposition protests
Belarusian president Lukashenko re-elected by landslide - initial results
Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanouskaya in Lithuania says foreign minister
Montenegro hopes Russians can salvage its tourist season
Belarusian challenger flees to Lithuania amid protests