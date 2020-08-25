Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt may permit operations of local train, metro, auditoriums, single screen movie halls in Unlock 4

To increase economic activities and employment opportunities, the Government of India is considering to give a breather to various sectors in Unlock 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:22 IST
Govt may permit operations of local train, metro, auditoriums, single screen movie halls in Unlock 4
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To increase economic activities and employment opportunities, the Government of India is considering to give a breather to various sectors in Unlock 4. According to the sources, the government may give some more relaxations but its implementation in the respective states or Union Territories (UT) will be done on the basis of assessment conducted by state governments.

So far, the government has received various suggestions for allowing local rail/metro, allowing single theatre cinema halls, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. But, the final decision of allowing these activities is yet to be taken. The government is considering opening local rail transportation from the first week of September. Also, single-screen cinema halls are likely to be allowed with strict social distancing norms. Similarly, the government is also considering giving relaxations to auditoriums, halls but they will have to adopt social distancing norms like thermal screening and temperature check with less number of gatherings than halls' capacity.

"The process of phased re-opening of activities will be extended further and new guidelines, will be based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations with related Central Ministries and Departments," a senior government official said. "So far, the Government of India, the Home Ministry's SOP (standard operating procedure), has a fixed number of 50 people. We have written a letter to the Home Minister to ask for permission for banquet halls to open with 50 per cent of their capacity. The hotel owners also want to move forward with this situation towards their revival. I think the government is taking decisions very quickly, this industry also believes. I think this decision will also be taken soon," Tourism minister Prahlad Patel told ANI in an interview.

According to the sources, nothing has been finalised yet and it is expected to get finalised soon as a meeting regarding the same is pending. The government is not keen to open schools and colleges.

It is expected that there would be hardly any change in international air travel norms as air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. The government is also unlikely to open entertainment parks and multi-screen movie halls. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips, trade-related currencies rise on successful US-China phone call

The U.S. dollar fell and the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan rose after the United States and China both hailed a phone call between their senior trade officials as a success. That reaffirmed investors faith that even as diplomatic ties ...

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC.

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC....

Scotland's handling of virus boosts support for independence

There is wide agreement that Britains devastating coronavirus outbreak has been met by strong, effective political leadership. Just not from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While Johnson has often seemed to flounder and flip-flop his way thro...

Melania Trump taking Rose Garden turn to pitch her husband

When Melania Trump addresses the Republican convention from the White House, it will be the most that many Americans have seen of their first lady since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that has come to define her husbands administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020