Tatra truck deal case: Defence Ministry suspends business dealings with Vectra for one year

The Ministry of Defence has suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year in connection with the Tatra truck deal case.

"Consequent to the registration of the CBI case in FIR dated March 3, 2012 (Tatra Truck Deal Case) and the FIR dated October 19, 2012 (Case of alleged bribery filed by Gen VK Singh, ex COAS) Raksha Mantri approved the suspension of business dealings with M/s VAEPL for a period of one year from the date of issue of this letter in Para D2 of the guidelines of the Ministry of Defence for penalties in business dealings with entities," read a directive by the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry also requested strict compliance of the decision by all wings in the Ministry and services. (ANI)