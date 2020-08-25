Left Menu
UAE, Israel defence ministers discuss normalisation accord by phone - WAM

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:29 IST
The United Arab Emirates minister of state for defense affairs and Israel's defense minister discussed the UAE-Israel agreement to normalize ties by phone on Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said.

Mohammed al-Bawardi and Benny Gantz "noted that they were looking forward to strengthening communication channels and establishing solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole," the WAM statement said.

Compile list of migrant workers who have got work under 100- day employment-generation scheme: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked top officials to compile a complete list of migrant workers, who returned home due to COVID-19 pandemic, and are working under 100-day employment generation programme of the govern...

WHO says reports of Hong Kong man infected twice by coronavirus

The World Health Organization says reports that a Hong Kong man became infected twice with the coronavirus provide important information for scientists studying immunity and developing a vaccine. A spokeswoman for the U.N. health agency sai...

RS Ethics Committee authorises 2 officers to receive complaints against members

In order to make the process more proactive, the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha has authorised two officers of the RS Secretariat to receive complaints of alleged misconduct and violation of code of conduct against the members, oficials sa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization WHO said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising co...
