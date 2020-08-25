UAE, Israel defence ministers discuss normalisation accord by phone - WAM

UAE, Israel defence ministers discuss normalisation accord by phone - WAMReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:29 IST
The United Arab Emirates minister of state for defense affairs and Israel's defense minister discussed the UAE-Israel agreement to normalize ties by phone on Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said.
Mohammed al-Bawardi and Benny Gantz "noted that they were looking forward to strengthening communication channels and establishing solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole," the WAM statement said.
