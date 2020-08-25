Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African court allows sheep exports to Middle East, rejects cruelty concerns

In the high court case, South Africa's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) sought an interim injunction to prevent Kuwaiti livestock exporter Al Mawashi from sailing a vessel loaded with sheep out of South Africa's East London port. In papers filed with the court, the NSPCA said cramped spaces and the extreme heat had led to some animals being "cooked alive" on similar voyages across the Equator during the summer months.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:05 IST
S.African court allows sheep exports to Middle East, rejects cruelty concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)

A South African court ruled on Tuesday that a Kuwaiti firm could ship thousands of sheep to the Middle East, dealing a blow to animal welfare activists seeking to ban such exports on concerns that extreme heat could kill the animals en route. In the high court case, South Africa's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) sought an interim injunction to prevent Kuwaiti livestock exporter Al Mawashi from sailing a vessel loaded with sheep out of South Africa's East London port.

In papers filed with the court, the NSPCA said cramped spaces and extreme heat had led to some animals being "cooked alive" on similar voyages across the Equator during the summer months. The court ruled that Al Mawashi could transport up to 56,000 sheep on the vessel "to destinations in the Middle East."

It gave no reason for dismissing the NSPCA's concern but ordered the government to ensure the transport of sheep and loading onto the vessel was in compliance with World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) regulations. "We are currently planning to load the ship, and we look forward to finally opening the next procurement window," said Ilyaas Ally, managing director of Al Mawashi South Africa, in a statement.

A lawyer for the NSPCA, which has been campaigning against Al Mawashi and its parent company, Livestock Transport and Trading Company (LTTC), since late last year, said it was considering whether to appeal the judgment. "We are obviously not overjoyed by it," Dominique Lloyd said. The group wants to block all such exports during the summer season until the government introduces new regulations on how live animals are transported.

Tuesday's court hearing was part of a larger push by the NSPCA for an outright ban on the exportation of animals by sea from South Africa anywhere north of the equator. That case is expected to be heard within 12 months.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work at eye banks adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, say AIIMS doctors

By Priyanka Sharma Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Delhi on Tuesday said that work related to eye banks has been one of the worst casualties of COVID-19 pandemic.Ophthalmologists at the medical institute said loc...

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in ...

Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold talks on coordination of macroeconomic policies

Beijing China, August 25 ANIXinhua Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning. Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the...

Pilot movement of cargo on Gumti river from Daudkhandi in B'desh to Sonamura in Tripura on Sep 3

The first pilot movement on the 93 km stretch of Gumti river from Daudkhandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura is expected to be conducted on September 3. Bangladeshs Premier Cement company will be sending export cargo break bulk cargo o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020