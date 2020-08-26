Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:01 IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32-lakh mark
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). The overall coronavirus count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths.

Maharashtra has 1,66,239 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 89,932 active cases. 8,23,992 samples were tested on August 25 while over 3.76 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakh per day in August. "India has exponentially scaled its TESTING from one in January to 10 lakh/day in August 2020," MOHFW tweeted.

"With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection," the Ministry said in another tweet. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that there has been more than 100 per cent hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days and the steadily falling Case Fatality Rates (CFR) stands at 1.84 per cent. (ANI)

