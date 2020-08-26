SC defers till Sept 9 hearing on plea against withdrawal of Yatin Oza's senior advocate designation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till September 9 hearing on a petition filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) President Yatin Oza challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision to withdraw the senior advocate designation, which was earlier conferred on him. A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that matter will be heard after the High Court gives its decision on the issue. During a brief hearing, the bench observed, "This isn't about a young lawyer. He (Oza) is a seasoned lawyer and the responsibility is more on him."

Oza's senior advocate designation was withdrawn by the Gujarat High Court after his allegations of corruption against the Registry. Earlier, Oza had tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court following which Justice Kaul had said that Oza needs to be more careful with what he says.

Counsels, appearing for Oza, had submitted before the court that he had also tender d unconditional apology before the High Court. The bench had said it hopes that the High Court will take note of Oza's unconditional apology and close the case. As a leader of the Bar and as a senior member, a far greater responsibility is expected of him to not only be more restrained but also to guide the younger lawyers in these difficult times, the apex court had stated in its order earlier.

The High Court had taken a decision to withdraw Oza's senior advocate designation following its order initiating suo motu contempt proceedings against him in view of allegations of corruption levelled by him against the Court Registry. (ANI)