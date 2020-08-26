Left Menu
West Bengal governor seeks white paper on BGBS projected investments

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asked the state government to "come out with a white paper" with details of Rs 12.3 lakh crore of projected investment in five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asked the state government to "come out with a white paper" with details of Rs 12.3 lakh crore of projected investment in five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar wrote, "The government must come out with a white paper on the impact of five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). Details of projected investment of over Rs 12.3 lakh crore be made known. Also, the names of organisations/people who were engaged for organising."

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar attacked the Mamata Banerjee government and the state administration's lack of accountability and transparency in West Bengal. "Never contemplated governance can be so anti-Constitution and rule of law. Opacity in place of transparency. Absence of accountability breeds corruption," said the Governor.

He also asked the stakeholders in governance to be awake and reflect on the actions of the government and asked why the state government is hiding the details of investment in the state. He said, "Taking media snipe shots at the Governor is no answer. Dream merchant statements and rosy advertisements 24X7. No panacea to the woes of people. Why hide and cover up! Skeletons would surely be out of cupboards. Stakeholders in governance--awake, reflect."

Dhankhar asked the Chief Minister to serve the people of the state suffering untold miseries and follow the rule of law. "Political violence and vendetta, rampant corruption and blatant favouritism. Public servants do not act as political workers. It is my constitutional duty," he added.

According to media reports, West Bengal received investment intentions worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore in 2015 during the first BGBS meet. The state received investment intentions worth Rs 2.50 lakh crore in 2016 BGBS. In the summit organised in the years 2017 and 2018, West Bengal received investment intentions worth Rs 2.35 lakh crore and Rs 2.19 lakh crore respectively. The state received Rs 2.84 lakh crore investment intentions in the year 2019, the highest ever till now. (ANI)

