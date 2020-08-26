Guj HC rejects apology by lawyer Yatin Oza in contempt case

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday refused to accept the apology tendered by president of Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association Yatin Oza in a criminal contempt case. Oza is facing action for contempt for calling the court a "gambling den".

A division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and N V Anjaria refused to accept the "unconditional apology" tendered by Oza. They will hear the matter further on September 17, the judges said.

Oza had last week tendered apology before the court over his remarks at an online press conference on June 6. The Supreme Court had on June 16 refused to entertain his plea against the contempt proceedings, saying he should go back to the high court.

A full court of the Gujarat High Court also rejected his apology alongwith the request to restore his designation as 'senior advocate'. The full court had recalled its order conferring the designation of senior advocate on Oza after his controversial remarks.