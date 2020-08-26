Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recoveries 3.5 times more than active cases in India

In the fight against COVID-19, the number of patients recovering from the coronavirus in India has exceeded the active cases by 3.5 times. While 63,173 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 24,67,758.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:25 IST
COVID-19 recoveries 3.5 times more than active cases in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the fight against COVID-19, the number of patients recovering from the coronavirus in India has exceeded the active cases by 3.5 times. While 63,173 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 24,67,758. The single-day recovery figure has been more than 60,000 for many days. The recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours has resulted in the cumulative recoveries of 24,67,758 people.

This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the number of the percentage recovered and percentage active cases further. According to the health ministry, at least 17,60,489 people have recovered more than the active cases (7,07,267). With this, India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has crossed 76 per cent (76.30 per cent) so far.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country through the active cases has further lowered. It currently comprises only 21.87 per cent of the total positive cases. "The coordinated efforts of the Centre and State and UT governments of early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing Case Fatality Rate. It is 1.84 per cent till date, and steadily declining," an official from the health ministry said,

Meanwhile, the government said that India was conducting more than 8 lakh average tests per day to diagnose the coronavirus. The cumulative testing has reached 3,76,51,512. About 8,23,992 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while the Tests Per Million (TPM) is more than 27,000. India has conducted nearly 3.6 crore tests to diagnose coronavirus disease, the nation has also seen a rise in the tests per million per day as advised by WHO. i.e. TPM has currently increased to 26,016, the health ministry said on Monday.

It is important to note that the World Health Organisation in its guidance note on "Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19" says that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population as a measure for comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID19 cases. So far, India has reported 32 lakh covid19 cases and 59,449 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions Chinese companies, individuals for construction projects in South China Sea

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Chinese companies and nationals who have taken up illegal construction projects in the South China Sea as part of Beijings expansionist agenda. China claims sovereignty over most part of the resource...

Telangana CM seeks to expedite appointment of varsity VCs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors VCs to universities in the state. The Search Committees, appointed by the state government for the selection of...

HC denies bail to anti-CAA activist Osama

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of an anti-CAA activist arrested on charges of being a participant of an unlawful assembly which made hate speeches and seditious statements during a protest against the last years changes...

Scant mention of brewing crises at Republican convention

As Republicans make the case for a second Trump term at their convention, trouble is brewing outside. A potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is bearing down on Texas and Louisiana and will likely test the administrations emergency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020