Suspicious person detained near Parliament

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel detained a suspicious person who was loitering near the Parliament from Vijay Chowk, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel detained a suspicious person who was loitering near the Parliament from Vijay Chowk, sources said on Wednesday. Upon being questioned by the security personnel about his purpose, the man kept changing his statement and could not provide a satisfactory answer.

The police have recovered two ID cards - one Aadhaar and a driving licence, both with different names on them from him. The Delhi Police is carrying out questioning of the man, following which action would be taken, or else he would be allowed to go if a reason is obtained from him.

This comes within a week after, ISIS operative Yusuf Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on August 21 after a brief exchange of fire averting a major terror strike in the national capital, the police had said earlier. A huge amount of explosives, including explosive jackets, were recovered from the ISIS operative's house in Balrampur, sources had said. (ANI)

