Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's day of reckoning arrives as creditors decide on $65 bln debt deal

Argentina's government made a breakthrough with its main creditor groups - the Ad Hoc Group, Argentina Creditor Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group - on Aug. 4, when all three agreed to support an amended offer. The bonds include so-called "Exchange" bonds, involved in a previous restructuring, and which have tougher legal clauses.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:30 IST
Argentina's day of reckoning arrives as creditors decide on $65 bln debt deal

Argentina's day of reckoning has arrived.

After four months of tense debt talks, multiple pushed deadlines and amendments since an initial low-ball offer in April, bondholders will decide on Friday whether to accept the country's $65 billion restructuring proposal. The main three creditor committees holding a large chunk of the bonds backed a deal earlier this month, bolstering confidence that the government will get the required level of support to allow a full deal to go ahead without holdouts.

A deal is key to pulling Argentina out of default and reviving the country already in its third straight year of recession as Economy Minister Martin Guzman turns his attention to the next step: renegotiating a failed $57 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund. "After circling around each other for the better part of 2020, we have finally reached 'D-Day'," said Patrick Esteruelas, head of research for Emso Asset Management in New York.

He added it was "highly unlikely" that legal thresholds on the bonds needed for a deal would not be reached. Collective action clauses mean the government needs holders of between 66.67%-85% of eligible bonds depending on the bond series. A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that already the "participation is very good", though the final result would only be known on Friday.

The restructuring invitation expires at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2100 GMT) unless further extended. The new bonds are scheduled to be issued on Sept. 4 if a deal is struck. Argentina's government made a breakthrough with its main creditor groups - the Ad Hoc Group, Argentina Creditor Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group - on Aug. 4, when all three agreed to support an amended offer.

The bonds include so-called "Exchange" bonds, involved in a previous restructuring, and which have tougher legal clauses. The other "Macri" bonds were issued during the previous administration of conservative President Mauricio Macri. Argentina needs support from holders of 85% of the Exchange bonds, and between 66.67%-75% on the Macri bonds, though individual bond series can have lower levels of support.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters confront Rand Paul about Breonna Taylor after RNC

A crowd of protesters surrounded US Sen Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Video po...

Rural demand to aid economic recovery but can't substitute for urban demand: Report

Rural demand can contribute towards recovery in the economy but cannot be a substitute for urban demand, according to a report. While the industrial and services sectors are still struggling to recover from the adverse impact of COVID-19, t...

SP leader deletes derogatory tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput after being trolled

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh was forced to delete his tweet after being trolled for allegedly calling late actor Sushant Singh Rajput Impotent. Singh deleted his tweet apparently after facing severe criticism on social media, but it was ...

SSR death: Ramdas Athawale visits late actor's family

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale paid a visit to the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and offered condolences to the bereaved family in Faridabad on Friday. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.Paid condolence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020