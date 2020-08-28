Delhi Court grants ED six day remand of Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

A Delhi Court on Friday granted six days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case. ED has made him accused of money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification/forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. He was currently in Judicial Custody in connection with North East Delhi Violence.

Amitabh Rawat, Additional Sessions Judge, Karkardooma Court complex on Friday decided to grant custody of former AAP councillor to Enforcement Directorate for six days. The court also said that the concerned Jail Superintendent shall get the COVID-19 test of the accused person conducted and after the test report, shall hand over the custody of the accused to the ED officials. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, Special Public Prosecutor representing ED submitted that accused has been earlier arrested in connection with violence in North East Delhi. He also submitted that scheduled offences are attracted in the present case and it is suspected case of money laundering.

Advocate Matta, also submitted that accused Tahir Hussain has done money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification/forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. The ED has also conducted searches at various premises and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized. WhatsApp chats, bogus invoices and other incriminating documents have been recovered. ED's Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) also submitted that accused has entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferred money from the accounts of many companies. The money so obtained are proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences.

Meanwhile, Advocate KK Menon, representing the accused, had opposed the ED application, stating that the accused is a victim of circumstance. Accused is not required for custodial interrogation as the accused faces the threat of torture. It is further submitted that no case is made out against the accused. Recently, a Delhi Court took cognisance on a charge sheet filed against AAP suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with North East Delhi Violence held in February this year. (ANI)