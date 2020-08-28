Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court grants ED six day remand of Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

A Delhi Court on Friday granted six days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi Court grants ED six day remand of Tahir Hussain in money laundering case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Friday granted six days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case. ED has made him accused of money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification/forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. He was currently in Judicial Custody in connection with North East Delhi Violence.

Amitabh Rawat, Additional Sessions Judge, Karkardooma Court complex on Friday decided to grant custody of former AAP councillor to Enforcement Directorate for six days. The court also said that the concerned Jail Superintendent shall get the COVID-19 test of the accused person conducted and after the test report, shall hand over the custody of the accused to the ED officials. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, Special Public Prosecutor representing ED submitted that accused has been earlier arrested in connection with violence in North East Delhi. He also submitted that scheduled offences are attracted in the present case and it is suspected case of money laundering.

Advocate Matta, also submitted that accused Tahir Hussain has done money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification/forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. The ED has also conducted searches at various premises and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized. WhatsApp chats, bogus invoices and other incriminating documents have been recovered. ED's Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) also submitted that accused has entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferred money from the accounts of many companies. The money so obtained are proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences.

Meanwhile, Advocate KK Menon, representing the accused, had opposed the ED application, stating that the accused is a victim of circumstance. Accused is not required for custodial interrogation as the accused faces the threat of torture. It is further submitted that no case is made out against the accused. Recently, a Delhi Court took cognisance on a charge sheet filed against AAP suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with North East Delhi Violence held in February this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...

WRAPUP 5-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

TikTok influencers say 'everybody is going to take a big hit'

In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral. Theyre also feeling concerned about their ...

UP BJP appoints new regional chiefs

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party appointed new chiefs for six regions of the state on Friday. The party has appointed Mohit Beniwal as president of the western region, Rajnikant Maheshwari of Braj region, Manvendra Singh of Kanpur regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020