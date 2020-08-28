Seek help of corporators, voluntary orgs in enforcing COVID protocols: Allahabad HC to DM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the district magistrate to seek help of corporators and voluntary organizations in enforcing COVID protocols. A division bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar said, "The involvement of voluntary organizations would be in addition to the work the district administration was already doing." The high court was hearing a plea demanding better facilities at quarantine centers in the city.

The court has fixed August 31, 2020, as the next date of hearing. "On the next date, we would also see to the viability of implementing this modus operandi of including the corporators in other cities as well," it added.