HC issues notice to Rahul Mehra over election results of Archery Association of India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre, petitioner Rahul Mehra and others challenging the election results of the Archery Association of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre, petitioner Rahul Mehra and others challenging the election results of the Archery Association of India. A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked Centre, petitioner and newly elected management of the Archery Association of India to file the reply on the application filed by the Archery Association of India (Chandigarh Faction) challenging the election results of the Archery Association of India conducted on January 18.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 16. Petitioner-in-person Lawyer Mehra and Advocate Anil Soni, Central Government Standing Counsel accepted the notice and stated that they have received copies of the applications.

The application was moved in a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rahul Mehra seeking a probe into the functioning of various sports bodies. Earlier the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has filed an application seeking HC's consent to give annual recognition provisionally to 54 NSFs till 30 September and to revoke the suspension of 3 NSFs and renew their annual recognition provisionally. The ministry has filed the application after the Delhi High Court has directed it to recall the decision to give provisional renewal of recognition to the NSFs.

The Delhi High Court on June 24 asked the Ministry of Youth Affairs (MYSA) and Sport to maintain status quo in respect of the decision to provisionally renew the annual recognition of 54 National Sports Federations till further orders. The Ministry in its application seeking consent for the approval till September 30, submitted that due to COVID-19 lockdown the documents are yet to be scrutinized and the recognition be granted provisionally.

The ministry, in its application, has also clarified that only those NSFs, which were recognised last year, will be recognised and added that the ones that have been suspended will continue to remain so. (ANI)

