Utpal Singh appointed as secretary in Lok Sabha from September 1
Retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary in Lok Sabha with effect from Septemeber 1, 2020.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 03:23 IST
Retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary in Lok Sabha with effect from Septemeber 1. According to the notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat, the appointment was approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 28 and Singh has been appointed Secretary on a contract.
"The speaker is pleased to appoint Utpal Kumar Singh, IAS (retired) as secretary on contract basis in level 18 in the pay Matrix with effect from Septemeber 1, 2020 untill further orders," said a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The detailed terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued later, it said.
Singh had served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand before retiring on July 31 this year. (ANI)
