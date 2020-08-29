Left Menu
HC asks DSSSB, MCDs to file status reports on steps taken to fill special educator vacancies

The high court was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools here. The contempt petition was filed following orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1,000 unfilled vacancies of special education teachers..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:26 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and the municipal corporations to file status reports on steps taken by them to fill the vacancies of special educators in schools run by the civic bodies. The court was informed by the counsel for DSSSB that out of the total requisition for 1,540 posts of Special Educators received till 2017, dossiers of 445 selected candidates were sent to the municipal corporations.

The counsel said after age relaxation of 10 years and one-time Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) relaxation, only 60 candidates have been found eligible, thereby leaving 935 unfilled vacancies for which fresh requisitions have to be received from the municipal corporations along with the presently available vacancies so that steps can be initiated for selection of eligible candidates. "Let a fresh status report be filed by DSSSB as well as the municipal corporations about the steps taken within a period of three weeks," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 25. The counsel for the municipal corporations sought time to take instructions and also to indicate steps taken for sending the requisition to DSSSB for selection of appropriate candidates.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for petitioner NGO Social Jurist, argued that things have not moved "even an inch", authorities are not taking things seriously and children of the poor studying in government and MCD schools are "left at the mercy of God." The high court was earlier informed that the Delhi lieutenant governor has granted relaxation of age and one-time relaxation of CTET qualification to those who had obtained it after the cut-off date but before their appointment for special educators in the municipal corporation schools. The high court was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools here.

The contempt petition was filed following orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1,000 unfilled vacancies of special education teachers..

