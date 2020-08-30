Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration halts election security briefings, Democrats complain

"This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy," they said in a statement. Ratcliffe's office had offered to hold in-person briefings for the House and Senate oversight panels next month, even after concerns surfaced about leaks from previous meetings, a House committee official said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:26 IST
Trump administration halts election security briefings, Democrats complain

The United States' top intelligence office told lawmakers it will end in-person briefings on election security because there had been leaks from congressional committees, officials said on Saturday. The move drew heated rejoinders from Democrats who have focused on foreign efforts to sway the presidential election in 2016 and again this year.

President Donald Trump's new director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, notified the House and Senate intelligence panels on Friday that the office would send written reports instead, giving lawmakers less opportunity to press for details as the Nov. 3 election approaches. An official in Ratcliffe's office, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was "concerned about unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information following recent briefings." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff decried the move. "This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy," they said in a statement.

Ratcliffe's office had offered to hold in-person briefings for the House and Senate oversight panels next month, even after concerns surfaced about leaks from previous meetings, a House committee official said. It later rescinded the offer. The decision was first reported by CNN.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican and acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement late on Saturday that he had spoken to Ratcliffe who "stated unequivocally" to him that he would fulfill the intelligence community's obligations to keep members of Congress informed. The committee will continue receiving briefings on all oversight topics, including on election matters, Rubio said Ratcliffe told him.

It was unclear whether Rubio meant those would be in-person briefings. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told reporters while on a visit to Texas that Ratcliffe will "ultimately give full briefings, in terms of not oral briefings, but fully intel briefings." The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said this month that Russia, which orchestrated a hacking campaign to sway the 2016 election in Trump's favor, was trying to "denigrate" Trump's 2020 Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. And it said China and Iran were hoping Trump is not re-elected.

"For clarity and to protect sensitive intelligence from unauthorized disclosures, we will primarily do that through written finished intelligence products," the ODNI official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Biden said in a statement late on Saturday that ODNI was curtailing one of the intelligence community's most basic duties and it is "nothing less than a shameless partisan manipulation to protect the personal interests of President Trump."

Ratcliffe, a close political ally of Trump, is a former member of the House intelligence panel and was a vocal defender of the president during investigations of Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election. He told senators during his confirmation hearing this year that "the intelligence I deliver will not be subject to outside influence."

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...

Kimbrel's wild night gives Reds win over Cubs in Game 2

Nick Castellanos scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Cincinnati Reds scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 walk-off victory to earn a doubleheader split against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Down 4-1 ...

Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over shooting of African-American man

Washington US, Aug 30 ANISputnik US President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1 to meet with local law enforcement and assess the damage caused due to the unrest following the shooting of an African-American man, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020