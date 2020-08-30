Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: 122 law students appeal SC to reconsider judgment

Around 122 law students from across the country have written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and other judges of the Supreme Court to reconsider the judgment on senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:45 IST
Prashant Bhushan contempt case: 122 law students appeal SC to reconsider judgment
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Around 122 law students from across the country have written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and other judges of the Supreme Court to reconsider the judgment on senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case. The Supreme Court had earlier this month held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court over his tweets and reserved its order on the quantum of punishment. The apex court is scheduled to pronounce the sentence on Monday.

In the letter, the law students made an emotional appeal to the CJI and other judges to reconsider sentencing against lawyer Bhushan in the contempt case. "The judiciary ought to reply for criticism by the restoration of public confidence. The judiciary ought to reply for criticism by changing its case. The judiciary ought not to charge for contempt of court when criticism arises out of anguish and love for justice, from a person aiding in the profoundness of the same justice he asks for others," the letter said.

The law students said that they have witnessed Bhushan in courts fighting for transparency, accountability, environmental protection, and human rights, also against corruption for years. His contribution to our fraternity and nation-building is undoubtedly cherished by all in the legal fraternity, the open letter said.

They said that the two tweets, over which Bhushan was held guilty of contempt, have layered anguish represented for the voiceless and marginalized community. Those tweets don't hurt the sanctity of the court as it depends on the approach of judges towards justice, the letter said. "I quite realise how hard it is to resist, with sage silence, the shafts of acid speech: and, how alluring it is to succumb to the temptation of argumentation where the thorn, not the rose, triumphs. In contempt jurisdiction, silence is a sign of strength since our power is wide and we are prosecutor and judge," the law students said in the letter, quoting a judgment of Retired Judge Justice VK Iyer.

The law students further said that to criticise the judge fairly, albeit fiercely, is no crime but a necessary right, twice blessed in a democracy. Bhushan was earlier this month held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment/post on a picture of CJI Bobde on a high-end bike.

In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country. Meanwhile, another contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan is also pending before the Supreme Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Matter of respite that water level has reduced: MP CM after conducting aerial survey of flood-affected areas

It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here. Toda...

German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the countrys pandemic restrictions. Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German ...

Vedanta reaffirms commitment to self-reliant India

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by producing quality raw material for aluminium productionAddressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Ex...

TMC govt working against interest of students: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that the TMC dispensation in West Bengal was working against the interest of students by opposing the central governments decision to hold JEE and NEET exams in September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020