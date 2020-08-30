Left Menu
Bhupesh Baghel instructs district collectors to arrange free transportation for candidates of JEE, NEET exams

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to all District Collectors to make arrangements for transportation of candidates for entrance exams like IIT-JEE and NEET exams to their examination centers and bringing them back.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:44 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to all District Collectors to make arrangements for transportation of candidates for entrance exams like IIT-JEE and NEET exams to their examination centers and bringing them back. Baghel said in the instructions issued to the district collectors that arrangements for buses, mini-buses, jeeps, etc vehicles should be ensured on the basis of the number of candidates appearing for the examination. He has instructed all the District Collectors to appoint District Nodal Officers for this purpose and coordinate with Regional Transport Office (RTO) and District Transport Office (DTO) in this regard.

Chief Minister Baghel also said in the instructions issued to the collectors that the bus service is not operational due to the lockdown. Therefore, immediate arrangements for buses should be made through bus operators. The IIT JEE exam is being conducted from September 1, so buses will have to be run from August 31 for the candidates. About 13,500 candidates will appear in this examination in the state. 5 centers have been set up for this examination in the state. Baghel has said in the instructions that many candidates will be going to take the examination by their own arrangements, but for the remaining candidates, arrangements will be made by the administration. Along with the girl students appearing in the examination, one of their parents will also be allowed to travel. The journey will be free and no amount will be charged for it. Its expenditure will be borne by the state government. (ANI)

