451 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa

A total of 451 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the state to 17,004. The total count includes 3,635 active COVID-19 cases, 13,186 cases of recoveries from the viral infection, and 183 deaths due to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.