Student requests CJI Bobde to postpone JEE, NEET exams
A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has submitted a letter today to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:59 IST
A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has submitted a letter today to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.
As he is a minor, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava provided him with the required assistance, after the 17-year-old JEE aspirant requested him to submit his letter to the CJI.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- JEE
- Sharad Arvind Bobde
- Supreme Court
- Chief Justice of India
ALSO READ
Pranab Mukherjee's condition much better, stable, says son Abhijit
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, health being closely monitored: Army hospital
There's no question of any farewell match for Dhoni: Rajeev Shukla
Criticism in media may have played a role in Dhoni's decision: coach Banerjee