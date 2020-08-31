Prashant Bhushan contempt case chronology
Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:55 IST
Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15. -- Jun 27: Bhushan tweets about undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India.
-- Jun 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak. -- Jul 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.
-- Aug 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets 'against the judiciary'. -- Aug 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologise to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.
-- Aug 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook. -- SC once again asks Bhushan to apologies. He refuses.
-- SC reserves judgment on Bhushan's sentencing. -- Aug 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prashant Bhushan
- Supreme Court
- SC
- SA Bobde
- Nagpur
- KK Venugopal
- Harley Davidson
ALSO READ
I stand before you as first candidate for US vice-president of South Asian descent: Kamala Harris
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp's Twitter account hacked
Nebraska school district cancels classes as staff catch coronavirus
US, SKorea to begin scaled-down drills amid virus spike
Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more