645 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 645 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 80,872 in the state, the health department said.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 645 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 80,872 in the state, the health department said. According to the state health department, the numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,515 and 65,309, respectively while the death toll rose to 1,048.

A seven-day lockdown had been imposed in Rajasthan's Kota Municipal Corporation area from midnight of August 29 to September 6 in light of the rising cases of COVID-19. India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 count in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll is at 64,469. The coronavirus cases in the country have reached 3,621,246 including 781,975 active cases, and 2,774,802 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

