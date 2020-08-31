Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider plea to hold prayers at a Parsi temple: HC to Maha

It is very likely that if the petitioner is granted the permission to hold prayers in the temple in Mumbai, other members of the Parsi community might seek a similar relaxation elsewhere in the state, the AG said. Union government's counsel Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Anil Singh, told the court the Centre's guidelines did not permit any "congregation" for religious festivities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:53 IST
Consider plea to hold prayers at a Parsi temple: HC to Maha
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to consider a representation made by the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) for holding prayers at a temple of the community in Mumbai on September 3, amidst the COVID-19 restrictions. A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and MJ Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by BPP trustee Viraf Mehta seeking permission to hold the annual 'Farvardiyan' prayers at the Doongerwadi temple at Kemps Corner.

Mehta had sought permission citing the Supreme Court order allowing the Jain community to open three temples in the city for the Paryushan festival. Mehta's advocate Prakash Shah told the court the proposed prayers are not part of festivities but are an annual ritual, whereby members of the community remember and pay respect to the dead.

He also said the BPP would ensure adherence to all safety guidelines including social distancing, hygiene etc. The plea stated a total of 50 people are expected to offer prayers at the Doongerwadi temple on Thursday between 7 am and 4.30 p.m.

The temple premises would be divided into several pavilions of 1,000 sq ft each, and at a time, not more than 20 people would be allowed per section, it said. The Maharashtra government submitted that guidelines of the state and the Centre currently didn't permit any religious festivals or large gatherings.

Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, however, told the bench that if the BPP agrees to hold a token or representative prayer, whereby just a few people would visit the temple on behalf of the entire community, the state could make consideration for them. It is very likely that if the petitioner is granted the permission to hold prayers in the temple in Mumbai, other members of the Parsi community might seek a similar relaxation elsewhere in the state, the AG said.

Union government's counsel Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Anil Singh, told the court the Centre's guidelines did not permit any "congregation" for religious festivities. Both Singh and Kumbhakoni said the petitioner must clarify how many people would attend the prayers and who would take responsibility for implementing the SOPs on safety measures for COVID-19 etc.

The bench directed Mehta to visit the state secretariat, Mantralaya, here this evening and respond to the queries raised by the government. The bench said Mehta and one more trustee of the BPP must make a representation with their request for such prayers before secretaries of departments of home and disaster management.

The bench directed the government to inform the court of its decision and the reasons for the same by 11 am on September 2.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Asus enters into commercial PC category in India, eyes 5% mkt share

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Monday announced its foray into the commercial PC segment in India and said it aims to capture five per cent market share in the next one year. The company, which held 16 per cent share in the countrys consume...

National Recruitment Agency's common entrance test to help 2.5 crore job seekers: Jitendra Singh

At least 2.5 crore job aspirants across the country are likely to benefit from a common entrance test CET to be held by the National Recruitment Agency NRA for various government agencies to fill up vacant posts, Union minister Jitendra Sin...

Rwanda arrests 'Hotel Rwanda' hero on terrorism charges

Rwanda said on Monday it had detained Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the countrys 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of media in handcuffs.Rusesabagina was played by D...

Expecting highest TV ratings for this IPL season: Ganguly

Bullish about the IPLs success as a TV-only event, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he expects the T20 extravaganza to shatter viewership records this year. The IPL begins on September 19 and will be played across three cities i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020