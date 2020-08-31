Left Menu
Ladakh LG Mathur meets MoS Home Reddy to discuss development in UT

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday met Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur in the national capital to discuss matters regarding the development of the Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:33 IST
MoS Home G Kishan Reddy met Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday met Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur in the national capital to discuss matters regarding the development of the Union Territory. Reddy, in a tweet, said, "Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur called on me at the North Block, New Delhi today."

"We had an elaborated discussion on matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory," he added. As India is fighting COVID-19, the two dignitaries covered their faces with mask and followed the social distancing norms.

Moreover, the meeting comes at a time when the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and talks are being held now to resolve the issue there, an Army spokesperson said."On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement. (ANI)

