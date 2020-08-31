Left Menu
With 78,512 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's case tally reaches 36,21,246

With 78,512 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, India's case tally has gone past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 78,512 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, India's case tally has gone past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469.

The coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated cases. In Maharashtra, 11,852 new cases, 11,158 discharges and 184 COVID-19 deaths were reported today.

The total number of cases till date in the state is 7,92,541, There are 1,94,056 active cases in the state, while 5,73,559 COVID-19 patients were discharged after full recovery until today. The death toll is at 24,583, according to Maharashtra's Health Department. Tamil Nadu reported 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, 6,008 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 4,28,041 including 3,68,141 discharges and 7,322 deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

Delhi reported 1,358 new cases,1,507 recoveries and 18 deaths. The total number of cases now is 1,74,748 including 14,626 active cases, 1,55,678 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4,444 deaths in the national capital. In Karnataka, 6,495 new cases, 7,238 discharged cases and 113 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,42,423 including 2,49,467 discharges and 5,702 deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

Punjab recorded 1,541 new coronavirus cases, 1,280 recoveries and 50 deaths, taking active cases to 15,512, recoveries to 37,027 and death toll to 1,453, as per Punjab's Health Department. Kerala recorded 1,530 new cases and 1,693 recoveries, taking active cases to 23,488 and recoveries to 51,542, said Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,004 new coronavirus cases, 8,772 recoveries and 85 deaths, taking active cases to 1,00,276, recoveries to 3,30,526 and death toll to 3,969, as per the state's Health Department. West Bengal reported 2,993 new cases, 3,318 discharged cases and 52 deaths today. The total number of COVID cases stands at 1,62,778 in the state, including 25,280 active cases, 1,34,270 discharges and 3,228 deaths so far, as per the state's Health Department.

Manipur reported 140 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,252 including 4,330 discharges and 28 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,894, according to Manipur's Health Department. Chandigarh reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, 135 discharges and 4 deaths, taking active cases to 1,857, recoveries to 2,431 and death toll to 56, as per Chandigarh administration

In Jammu and Kashmir, 535 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries and 9 deaths were reported today, taking total cases to 37,698 including 29,015 recoveries, 7,980 active cases and 703 deaths, according to Jammu and Kashmir administration.

