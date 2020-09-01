Trump urges keeping tax returns away from Manhattan's top prosecutor

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal appeals court on Monday not to let Manhattan's top prosecutor get eight years of his tax returns, saying the handover would cause him irreparable harm. The argument was made in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which on Tuesday will hear oral arguments on Trump's bid to delay Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena for the returns during Trump's appeal.

If the appeals court were to reject a delay, Trump requested an administrative stay to give the U.S. Supreme Court sufficient time to consider his request, the filing said.