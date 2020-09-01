E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from September 2
Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:11 IST
Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2. "No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.
The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators. Notably, schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue in the state. (ANI)
