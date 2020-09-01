Russia discusses debt refinancing with Belarus - Interfax

Russia discusses debt refinancing with Belarus - InterfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:12 IST
Russia's finance ministry said Moscow and Minsk were discussing the parameters of refinancing Belarusian debt, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. The discussions were held at the level of the finance ministries, the ministry added.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said last week he had agreed the refinancing of a $1 billion loan with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
