U.S. Justice Department unveils reforms for FBI wiretap applications

The reforms could help take some heat off the bureau, which has been under fire for missteps in its early-stage investigation known as "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. In December, the department's inspector released a major report scrutinizing the FBI's FISA applications to spy on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was implementing new compliance reforms at the FBI to minimize errors when it applies for wiretaps, following revelations it made numerous mistakes during its probe into President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Attorney General William Barr released two new memos outlining sweeping changes, including the creation of a new internal auditing office as well as a list of additional steps the FBI must undertake before filing an application with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Under the new protocol, if the FBI is seeking to monitor communications of an elected official or candidate, the director must first consider offering the target a defensive briefing, and the wiretap application must be approved by the Attorney General.

"The additional reforms announced today, which we worked on closely with the Attorney General's office, will build on the FBI's efforts to bolster its compliance program," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. The reforms could help take some heat off the bureau, which has been under fire for missteps in its early-stage investigation known as "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

In December, the department's inspector released a major report scrutinizing the FBI's FISA applications to spy on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser. He uncovered 17 major mistakes in the FBI's applications - errors that were so substantial, they prompted a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge to issue a rare public rebuke of the FBI.

His findings have also since led to criminal charges against former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who in August pleaded guilty to doctoring in email used as a basis to renew an application to monitor Page.

