Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC refuses to grant interim injunction against 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' movie

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an interim order of injunction against the movie "Gunjan Saxena

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:29 IST
Delhi HC refuses to grant interim injunction against 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' movie
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an interim order of injunction against the movie "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and asked Dharma Productions Private Limited, Karan Yash Johar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Netflix and others to file a reply on Centre and Indian Air Force's plea against the movie. A single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher also asked the Director of Dharma Productions Private Limited Hiroo Yash Johar, Dharma Productions's CEO Apoorva Mehta, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP to file a reply on the Central govenrment's plea.

The court also directed to delete the Indian Air Force from the memo of parties and arrayed Gunjan Saxena as a party in the matter and listed it for further hearing on September 18. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, said that the matter concerns the dignity and reputation of the Indian Air Force, which has been maligned and added that IAF has been portrayed in a very poor light by showing that it practices gender bias.

Jain told the court that the movie damages the reputation of the Indian Air Force and said that the motion picture in question has not been shown to the preview committee, no NOC has been taken and no MOU has been signed which is a general practice. The court said that the Centre should have approached the court earlier and refused to grant an injunction observing that the film is already out. It also cited example of the Spycatcher case, where a foreign court granted an injunction against a book, but the book had already been published.

"Do you know what the headline was the next day," the court asked, to which senior advocte Harish Salve appearing for Dharma Productions replied, "You Old Fools". The Central government, in a plea filed through standing counsel Gaurang Kanth, sought to restrain from broadcasting, telecasting, releasing in theaters or any other digital, over-the-top (OTT) platform of the movie.

It sought to remove or withdraw the film 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' or any part or scene thereof from all OTT platforms including those of Netflix, without the grant of no-objection certificate from the plaintiff. "The Indian Air Force believes in gender equality and has always ensured a healthy working environment for all its officials, uninfluenced by their gender, caste, region, religion, etc. The IAF has always provided equal opportunities to the meritorious officers irrespective of their gender, caste, region, religion, etc," the plea said.

"Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Sreevidya Rajan were among the first women to fly in a combat zone during Kargil War. In 2012, Flight Lieutenant Nivedita Choudhary became the first woman from the Indian Air Force to summit the Mount Everest. In 2015, the Indian Air Force opened new combat air force roles for women as fighter pilots adding to their role as helicopter pilots in the Indian Air Force," it added. The plea said that as of today, the IAF has 1625 female officers, excluding medical and dental branches, out of which nine are fighter jet pilots, 50 are helicopter pilots, and 51 are transport pilots. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the worlds two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100. The FTSE 100 index and the...

Disney's 'Mulan' set to hit Chinese theatres on September 11

Disneys Mulan has finally locked down its high-stakes China release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will open in the Middle Kingdom on September 11, an exhibitor with knowledge of the situation told the outlet.Mulan is a...

Here we go: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for his next film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in his next film, on Wednesday revealed that he has started undergoing a physical transformation for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Taking to his Instagram stories...

Bhumi Pednekar develops sustainable home garden, feels 'sustainable farming' should be school subject

Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar who is known for environment protection initiatives has developed a sustainable garden with her mother at her home and she feels that sustainable farming should be taught to children in schools as a subject. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020