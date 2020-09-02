Left Menu
HC seeks Delhi govt, MCDs replies on retired engineers plea to release pension

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses of Delhi government and the three Municipal Corporations on a plea by retired MCD engineers seeking direction to the authorities to release arrears of their pensions. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed the Delhi government, the three MCDs -- East, South and North -- to file their status reports and indicate the number of retired engineers who are entitled to release of pension for the department.

The high court asked them to indicate the last month in which the pension was released and said if pensions have not been released from April, 2020 then in the first instance, effort shall be made to release the pensions of the retired engineers for April before the next date of hearing on October 13. The authorities have to file their status reports within two weeks.

The high court was hearing a pension filed by the MCD retired Engineers Association seeking that the authorities be directed to release the arrears of pensions not only in respect of its members but all other similarly placed engineers who have superannuated from the departments. The counsel representing the association said the engineers have not received their pensions ever since April, this year.

