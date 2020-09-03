British minister defends trade role for ex-Australian PM Abbott

Britain's health minister on Thursday said Australian former Prime Minister Tony Abbott would bring huge expertise to a role advising the British government on trade despite his comments that men might be better adapted to authority. "I bow to nobody in my support for everybody to love who they love whoever that is, as you know," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky when asked if he supported the appointment of a man cast by the reporter as a misogynist and homophobe.

"But you know we need to have the best experts in the world working in their field and as the former prime minister of Australia, obviously Mr Abbott has a huge amount of experience," Hancock said. Abbott rejects accusations of misogyny.