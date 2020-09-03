Left Menu
Court remands JNU student Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody till Oct 1 in connection with north-east Delhi violence

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday remanded JNU student Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody till October 1, in connection with a case of violence in the North-East district of the national capital.

JNU student Sharjeel Imam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday remanded JNU student Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody till October 1, in connection with a case of violence in the North-East district of the national capital. Imam was arrested in this case on August 25. He was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat via video conferencing on expiry of his earlier three-days police custody.

On March 6, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under several sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) regarding a criminal conspiracy to cause communal riots in Delhi from February 23 to 26. On the same day, investigation of the case was transferred to the Special Cell. On April 19, the investigating agency invoked Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the case.

On August 13, a trial court granted more time to Delhi Police to probe the matter and extended the time for completing the investigation till September 17. The prosecution moved an application on August 10, under Section 43D(2)(b) of the UAPA, for extension of time to conclude investigation for 30 days, which was allowed by a trial court on August 13, extending the time period by 30 days, till September 17.

Beside Imam, other accused in the case are Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Shafa ur Rehman are among others arrested in the case and they are currently undergoing judicial custody. At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence took place in the month of February this year in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

