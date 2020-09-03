Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklisting of ICC prosecutor must be reversed, EU says

The European Union's top diplomat called on Thursday for Washington to reverse its sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another member of the ICC, calling the measures "unacceptable and unprecedented".

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:51 IST
U.S. blacklisting of ICC prosecutor must be reversed, EU says
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union's top diplomat called on Thursday for Washington to reverse its sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another member of the ICC, calling the measures "unacceptable and unprecedented". The United States blacklisted Bensouda on Wednesday over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan, under sanctions authorised by President Donald Trump in June that allow for asset freezes and travel bans.

Sanctions were also imposed on Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the Hague-based ICC Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division. "The sanctions ... are unacceptable and unprecedented measures that attempt to obstruct the court's investigations and judicial proceedings," Josep Borrell said in a statement. Washington should "reconsider its position and reverse the measures it has taken", he said.

The U.S. sanctions reflect the Trump administration's view that the tribunal threatens to infringe on U.S. national sovereignty. They are the latest move by Washington to go against the stance of long-standing European allies, which have largely supported American policy and whose trade and security ties are intertwined with the United States. The EU condemned Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization in April and says Trump's withdrawal from other treaties and accords undermines Western priorities.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Create livelihood opportunities amidst pandemic: Patnaik to departments

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday told government departments to create livelihood opportunities in different economic sectors while facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patnaik said this while undertaking the week...

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have informally agreed to keep a stopgap government-wide funding bill needed to avert a shutdown at the end of this month free of controversy or conflict. The accord is aimed at keep...

Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street banks push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.Ear...

Sonamura–Daukandi route connecting Tripura to conclude on Saturday: MEA

A trial run of the SonamuraDaukandi route which connects Tripura with the National Waterways of India through Bangladesh has begun and would conclude on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, asserting that the initiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020