PM Modi to interact with Indian Police Service probationers today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers during the 'Dikshant Parade' event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad at 11 am on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers during the 'Dikshant Parade' event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad at 11 am on Friday. As many as 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy, according to a release by PMO.
"They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS, IFS, etc," it said. During the basic course training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.
Meanwhile, passing out parade of IPS probationers is underway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. (ANI)
