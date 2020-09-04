Man arrested in Odisha for posting hate messages against PM Modi on social media
Police have arrested a 42- year-old man from Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh Police team on Thursday. He has been booked under diferent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 124A (Sedition), police said.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:42 IST
Police have arrested a 42- year-old man from Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh Police team on Thursday.
He has been booked under diferent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 124A (Sedition), police said. "The Uttar Pradesh Police had sought the help of the local police here. Our personnel extended necessary cooperation to the team to nab the accused," Superintendent of Police, Cuttack (Sadar), Jugal Kishore Banoth, told PTI.
A case had been registered against the man at Singhabali police station in the northern state. The UP Police team plans to take the man, who runs a small business in Salipur in Odisha, on transit remand, they added.
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
PM Narendra Modi's package for Bihar has been implemented in letter and spirit: BJP President J P Nadda.
COVID-19: Cuttack gives go ahead for community Durga puja, social distancing norms must
Yogi Adityanath says UP govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing displeasure over recent developments regarding GST.