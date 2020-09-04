Left Menu
Guj: Couple, 3 minor daughters found dead, suicide suspected

According to Saifuddin's father Shabbir, his son may have taken the drastic step due to financial problems, Karen said, adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the motive.

A couple and their three minor daughters were found dead at their residence in Dahod town of Gujarat on Friday, police said. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Saifuddin Dudhaiwala (42), his wife Mahejabeen (35) and daughters Arava, Zainab (both 16) and Husaina (7) were found dead in their apartment in Sujai Baug area in the morning, inspector of Dahod town police station, H P Karen, said. "Preliminary probe suggests that the deceased may have consumed poison-laced water or cold drink sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning," he said.

