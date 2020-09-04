Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK and Germany to work together to hold Russia to account after Navalny poisoning

Britain's Dominic Raab spoke with Germany's Heiko Maas on Thursday to discuss the poisoning of Navalny. "The Foreign Secretary and Maas agreed that any use of Novichok was a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and therefore a matter of international concern," a foreign office spokesperson said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:39 IST
UK and Germany to work together to hold Russia to account after Navalny poisoning
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain and German ministers agreed to work together to hold Russia accountable in the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, saying any use of Novichok was a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, a statement from Britain's foreign office said. Britain's Dominic Raab spoke with Germany's Heiko Maas on Thursday to discuss the poisoning of Navalny.

"The Foreign Secretary and Maas agreed that any use of Novichok was a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and therefore a matter of international concern," a foreign office spokesperson said on Friday. "They agreed to work together closely, including in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), to ensure Russia was held accountable for its international obligations."

Russia said on Thursday the West should not rush to judge it over the poisoning of Navalny and that there were no grounds to accuse it of the crime.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...

Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.Germany, where Navalny is in a c...

IPL 13: Star India keen to rope in Harbhajan for commentary duties

By Baidurjo Bhose Chennai Super Kings CSK spinner Harbhajan Singhs decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced ...

Tourism sector may lose 500 000 jobs without government’s intervention

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says without governments intervention, the tourism sector was on course to lose between 500 000 and 600 000 jobs.Kubayi-Ngubane said the past four months of lockdown have been very difficult for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020