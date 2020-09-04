Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN begins withdrawal from South Sudan protection camps

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said on Friday it has begun withdrawing its troops and police from the protection of civilians camps that continue to shelter more than 180,000 people two years after the end of the country's civil war.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:23 IST
UN begins withdrawal from South Sudan protection camps

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said on Friday it has begun withdrawing its troops and police from the protection of civilians camps that continue to shelter more than 180,000 people two years after the end of the country's civil war. A statement cited the need to shift peacekeepers to new hotspots in the country where hundreds of people have been killed this year in intercommunal violence, notably Jonglei state.

No one will be forced to leave the camps, the U.N. said, adding that South Sudan's government will take over responsibility for their security. For the scores of thousands still sheltering in the crowded U.N. camps, “any threats that existed a few years ago are no longer in existence today,” U.N. special representative David Shearer told reporters.

It is not clear how long the withdrawal will take. The process has begun at the camps in Wau and Bor, the U.N. said. The other camps are in Malakal, Bentiu and the capital, Juba. South Sudan's civil war killed nearly 400,000 people and erupted just two years after the world's youngest country won independence from Sudan. As frantic civilians sought shelter, the U.N. in an unprecedented move threw open its gates and took them in.

The camps have seen attacks over the years, and insecurity outside them became so severe that some women venturing out for wood or other supplies were sexually assaulted. There has been talk of closing the camps in recent years. Now, instead, the U.N. mission says South Sudan's police will be responsible for law and order once the U.N. peacekeepers have gone.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong to file review petition against SC order on removal of slums along rail tracks in city

The Delhi Congress will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts order to remove slum clusters along railway tracks in the city, as it will affect over 10 lakh people, the partys Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said on Friday. The Supr...

Anti-Naxal ops to be stepped up post monsoon: C'garh DGP

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DGP DM Awasthi on Friday said anti-Naxal operations will be intensified in the state in the next three months after the end of monsoon. While addressing a meeting of State Level Coordination Committee...

CG deploys ships, aircraft on SAR to tackle oil tanker fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said two explosions were heard near the seat of fire in a crude-laden ship bound for India, after it burst into flames onThursday off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, as it pressed its various assets for fire...

Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national teams training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches. The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020